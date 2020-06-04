The South-Western monsoons kept their date with India after an excruciating summer, greeting the state of Kerala with rains earlier this week. While the monsoon showers are yet to reach Andhra Pradesh, Visakhapatnam woke up to a brief spell of rain on Thursday morning. Official statements issued by the Indian Meteorological Department stated that thunderstorms are likely to occur in parts of Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring Telangana till 7 June 2020. The IMD said that thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are likely to occur at a speed of 30-40 kmph in isolated areas.

The officials at Cyclone Warning Centre in Visakhapatnam told Yo! Vizag that thunderclouds have been forming in parts of Andhra Pradesh since yesterday. Only the specific areas where the thunderclouds formed will receive rains in a particular locality, and not an entire district, the officials said. While the formation of these clouds is a common phenomenon ahead of the seasonal south-western monsoon, few areas will experience isolated thunderstorms with higher intensity. As of 4 June 2020, Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and East Godavari districts have been forecast to expect moderate thunderstorms with light to moderate rains for the next 72 hours. As the thunderstorms are a regular phenomenon, no warnings have been issued to fishermen in Visakhapatnam and other coastal areas. Residents of the above mentioned districts can expect a generally cloudy sky with spells of rain or thunderstorms during the second half of this week.

Meanwhile, a slight delay in the arrival of the Southwest Monsoon is expected in Andhra Pradesh due to the cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea. As per the previously published weather forecasts, the monsoon showers were expected to enter Andhra Pradesh via Anantapur and Tirupati on 4 June 2020, travelling towards Srikakulam by 11 June. With the latest depression in the Arabian sea, the monsoons would further be delayed in Andhra Pradesh.