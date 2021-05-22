Under the influence of a low-pressure area formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal, there has been a sudden change in weather conditions. The city of Visakhapatnam witnessed squally winds, thunderstorms and moderate rains on Saturday evening. As the climatic condition since Saturday morning looked gloomy, by evening, thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and rain were witnessed in many parts of Vizag. For the next 24 hours, thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds of 30 – 40 kph are very likely to continue at isolated places over North Coastal and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Amaravathi, a low-pressure area formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal on Saturday. It

is very likely to concentrate into a depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal by Sunday morning, 23 May 2021. It is predicted to move north-northwestwards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm by Monday, 24 May 2021 and further into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 24 hours. Afterward, it is likely to continue moving north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach the North Bay of Bengal near West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts around May 26 morning. It is predicted to cross West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts on May 26 evening.

Low pressure area has formed over eastcentral BoB today morning. To intensify into a CS by 24th May. To intensify further into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, move north-northwestwards and cross West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha & Bangladesh coasts around 26th evening. pic.twitter.com/DakiLqpw0f — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 22, 2021

Fishermen on the Andhra Pradesh coast have been advised not to venture into the sea for the next five days. IMD reports indicate that thunderstorms and lightning, with squally winds up to 40-50 kph are likely to be witnessed along and off the Andhra Pradesh coast, specifically in Vizag, till May 26.