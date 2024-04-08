As the summer heat intensifies, the Indian Meteorological Department anticipates a wave of thunderstorms sweeping across various parts of Andhra Pradesh (AP). This climatic shift is projected to occur this week, from today, 8 April, until 11 April 2024. A weather alert for these four days was issued in a 7-day weather forecast for regions of AP, including Vizag. This was announced in a forecast dated 7 April, by the Amaravati Meteorological Centre.

Here’s a breakdown of the forecast:

Monday and Tuesday (8 and 9 April) : Expect isolated thunderstorms with lightning in the north coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam. Areas of AP’s northern coast, southern coast, Yanam, and Rayalseema Andhra are likely to experience hot and humid conditions.

: Expect isolated thunderstorms with lightning in the north coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam. Areas of AP’s northern coast, southern coast, Yanam, and Rayalseema Andhra are likely to experience hot and humid conditions. Wednesday (10 April) : The aforementioned weather conditions will continue in the given regions, and are predicted to spread to the Rayalaseema region as well. The hot and humid weather is likely to persist in the previously mentioned areas.

: The aforementioned weather conditions will continue in the given regions, and are predicted to spread to the Rayalaseema region as well. The hot and humid weather is likely to persist in the previously mentioned areas. Thursday (11 April): Isolated thunderstorms are specifically forecasted for the Rayalaseema region. Hot weather conditions are expected to continue in regions of AP’s northern coast, southern coast, Yanam, and Rayalseema Andhra.

Do note that ‘isolated thunderstorms’ imply the occurrence of light to moderate rains or thundershowers, at one or two places only.

With Visakhapatnam being a part of the NCAP, it’s likely that we will celebrate Ugadi with summer showers! In fact districts from the NCAP, specifically Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Vizag, and Sri Alluri Sitharamaraju, are susceptible to the weather warnings on the given dates, according to the official forecast. East Godavari is also likely to witness rains on 9, 10, and 11 April. From the Rayalseema region, Kurnool, Nandyal, Tirupathi, and Chittoor are expected to receive rains on 12 and 13 April. Meanwhile, dry weather is forecasted for regions of the northern coast of AP on 12 April.

Yesterday, Visakhapatnam recorded a temperature of 33.6 degrees Celsius. As hot and humid conditions are expected to persist alongside the rains, residents are advised to continue taking necessary precautions against the summer heat.