Due to line works in the Secunderabad Railway Division, three Visakhapatnam-bound trains will run on diverted routes, according to Waltair Divison Senior DCM AK Tripathi. The AP Express, Swarnajayanthi, and Gandhidham trains will run via Vizianagaram, Raipur, and Nagpur. The details are as below.

Train number 20805, Visakhapatnam to New Delhi AP Express, will run on a diverted route between 25 and 29 September 2023. In the return direction, train number 20806, New Delhi to Visakhapatnam AP Express, will run on a diverted route during the same dates.

Similarly, train number 20803, Visakhapatnam to Gandhidham Express, will run on a diverted route of 14 and 21 September 2023. In the return direction, train number 20804, Gandhidham to Visakhapatnam Express, will run on a diverted route on 24 September 2023.

Train number 12803, Visakhapatnam to Nizamuddin Swarnajayanthi Express, will run on a diverted route on 22 and 25 September 2023. In the return direction, train number 12804, Nizamuddin to Visakhapatnam Swarnajayanthi Express, will run on a diverted routine on 20 and 24 September 2023.

Sr DCM appealed to the passengers to make note of these diverted routes on the Visakhapatnam-bound trains.

