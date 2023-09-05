Vizag is set to revolutionise its urban mobility with the cutting-edge metro rail project. The collaborative efforts of the Central and State governments, in partnership with IL&FS Engineering and Construction Limited and guidance from Urban Mass Transit Company (UMTC), are propelling this visionary project.

UM Rao, Managing Director of AP Metro Rail Corporation (APMRC), is optimistic about the project’s commencement. “We’ve submitted the final Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Vizag metro rail project to the state government. Pending State Cabinet and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (Mo-HUA) approval, we’ll proceed,” Rao stated.

Funding involves a strategic mix of public and private contributions. The Government of India pledges 20% as Viability Gap Funding (VGF), matched by the AP State Government. Private investors will assume the rest, driving infrastructure development via the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Three metro corridors are meticulously planned. A 64.09 km route from Kurmannapalem Junction to Bhogapuram via Gajuwaka and Anandapuram will extend to Kommadi Junction. A vital 6.5 km corridor will bridge Thatichetlapalem Junction to Park Hotel Junction, serving key locales. Another 5.5 km corridor will stretch from Gurudwara Junction (Santhipuram) to Old Head Post Office (OHPO) Junction, providing essential connectivity.

