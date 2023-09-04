The long-anticipated International Cruise Terminal at the Visakhapatnam Port is on the brink of becoming operational, with its grand inauguration scheduled today i.e. 4 September 2023. Sarbananda Sonowal, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, will officiate the opening ceremony today at the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) premises.

According to an official release from VPA, Minister Sonowal is set to inaugurate four projects, collectively valued at ₹333.56 crore, on the port premises. Among these projects, the terminal stands out as a significant development, having received an investment of ₹96.05 crore. The Union Tourism Ministry also chipped in ₹38.50 crore towards its construction. The terminal is capable of handling passenger vessels with a maximum capacity of 2,000 passengers per vessel and a draft of 8.1 meters.

In addition to the International Cruise Terminal, the inauguration ceremony will unveil three other projects at the Visakhapatnam Port. These include a covered storage shed in the R-11 area, constructed at a cost of ₹33.80 crore. With an impressive capacity of 84,000 tons, this shed aims to reduce environmental pollution caused by storing bulk and bagged cargo.

Furthermore, the revamped berth of OR 1 will be inaugurated during the event, with plans to inaugurate the remaining berths by October 31, 2024. Finally, the Truck Parking Terminal (TPT), spread across 20 acres with an investment of ₹36.05 crore, will be another event highlight. The TPT is designed to accommodate 666 vehicles, providing essential infrastructure for efficient cargo handling in the region.

