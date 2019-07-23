Three TDP MLAs suspended from Andhra Pradesh Assembly for disrupting the house

The ongoing Andhra Pradesh Assembly sessions have witnessed the house’s first suspension orders on Tuesday. Three Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs, Atchannaidu Kinjarapu of Tekkali constituency, Butchaiah Chowdary Gorantla of Rajahmundry Rural constituency and Rama Naidu Nimmala of Palakollu constituency have been suspended by Deputy Speaker Raghupati Kona on the allegations of disrupting the house.

The incident occurred during Question Hour on Tuesday morning when heated comments were exchanged between the ruling party and the opposition over the implementation of YSR Cheyuta. Things soon turned sour when the TDP members expressed resentment over Deputy Speaker not permitting their request to play a video clip.

Following this, Legislative Affairs Minister B Rajendranath Reddy moved the motion for the suspension of these members. Mr. Reddy accused the TDP MLAs of causing obstruction to the proceedings on purpose. He alleged that the members were wasting time by raising irrelevant points and trying to malign the ruling party to disrupt the house.

Speaking in Andhra Pradesh Assembly, Mr. Reddy said, “For the first time in the country’s history, we have allocated over 50% of the cabinet posts for SCs, STs, BCs, and minorities. We have been passing bills to create employment opportunities for the locals in industries. While the Government is taking steps towards such historic developments, the opposition members have been acting on purpose to divert the focus from the issues. Therefore, in the best interests of the Assembly, I request Atchannaidu Kinjarpu, Butchaiah Chowdary Gorantla and Rama Naidu Nimmala be suspended from the service of the house for the rest of the session.” Following the proposal, the Deputy Speaker called out the suspensions of the aforementioned members.