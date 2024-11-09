Three TDP leaders from Visakhapatnam figured in the second list of nominated posts announced by the TDP-led alliance on 9 November. The first list was released in the last week of September.

Telugu Nadu Students Federation State president Pranav Gopal Manam was appointed as the Chairman of the Visakhapatnam Metro Regional Authority (VMRDA), while former MLA Gandi Babji was nominated as the chief of Andhra Pradesh Cooperative Oilseeds Growers Federation Limited.

Sithamraju Sudhakar, former chairman of AP Brahmin Corporation, was made the Chairman of NTR Vaidya Seva.

A staunch supporter of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the TNSF leader has been actively participating in the party activities of late and he had strived for the victory of TDP in the Visakhapatnam East constituency in the May elections.

Making his debut in politics in 2004 by joining the Congress, Gandi Babji won the Paravada seat. He joined the YSRCP before the 2024 elections and unsuccessfully contested from the Pendurthi constituency.

Later, he joined the TDP and tried in vain for the Assembly ticket in the elections held in May this year.

A loser in the MLC elections from the graduates constituency in Visakhapatnam as the YSRCP candidate, Sithamraju Sudhakar later tried for the party ticket to contest from the Visakhapatnam South constituency. As he was denied the ticket, he later joined the TDP and worked for the party in the general elections.

Post for Chaganti

Meanwhile, Chaganti Koteswara Rao, a speaker who regularly delivers speeches on Hindu epics and puranas was given a key post. He was appointed as the State Advisor for Students’ Ethics and Values.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu