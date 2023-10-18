A three-member committee has swung into action in Visakhapatnam to identify suitable accommodation for the Chief Minister Office (CMO) and other department heads. The committee, led by Special Chief Secretary Y Srilakshmi, Special Chief Secretary SS Rawat, and Secretary Pola Bhaskar, recently inspected multiple locations in the city, including the Millennium IT Towers, Greyhounds land, and VMRDA lands and buildings.

The initiative follows a directive in GO 2015, which mandated the committee to find appropriate locations for the Chief Minister office (CMO) and transit lodgings for the accompanying ministers and senior officials as they oversee administrative affairs in Visakhapatnam. District Collector A Mallikarjuna IAS and other officials previously met with the committee at the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) office in Siripuram.

Also read: Shifting to Visakhapatnam in December, says CM Jagan at Infosys inauguration

The district administration has already identified several potential sites. These include sections of the nine-storey VMRDA office, a four-storey commercial complex at Pithapuram Colony, a redeveloped old municipal office in the port area, and a Smart City building at Beach Road. The top floor of the VMRDA office building has been reserved for a key official.

Furthermore, numerous service apartments and commercial spaces in areas such as Rushikonda, Madhurawada, and Yendada are available for temporary accommodation. A final decision regarding transit lodgings is expected from the committee shortly.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.