Are you looking for fun things to do in Vizag this weekend? Whether your planning an outing with friends or want to go solo, here is are a few things you could add to your list. Watch a movie at one of these iconic theatres, or party at the new club in town, or tone it down to a solo brunch by the beach at one of these five-star hotels. All you need to do is scroll down to plan this weekend in Visakhapatnam.

Here is a list of things you could do with friends/family or even better pamper yourself.

#1 Shop at the various exhibitions in the city

This city is known for its exhibitions. Every week there are multiple exhibits of designer clothes, jewellery, handmade products, and much more. the avid buyers of Vizag attract these exhibits and keep the city thriving with the influence of talent from across the country. This weekend we have The D’sire exhibition happening at Novotel which started off on 11 March 2022 and continued today. Yet another wedding jewellery exhibition and sale is happening at The Green Park Hotel on 12 and 13 March 2022. If you are planning your wedding soon, these spots in the city are sure to help you.

#2 Groove to the DJ Night at Soma

We all know that there is a Soma in VIP Road, but have you heard they now have a new branch with a dance floor? Located in Yendada, the new Soma Resto Bar is grooving with DJs showcasing their best mix of music. Always flooded with an energetic crowd, plan your Saturday night here with friends and enjoy the electric music with some good food and drinks. The place also has a separate family dining restaurant with live music.

#3 Enjoy a Sunday brunch with a view

If you had a long Saturday night and are in no mood to make breakfast, just grab your car keys and head out to these amazing 5-star hotels all by the beach to enjoy some scrumptious brunch with a view of the Bay of Bengal. Starting from Novotel, which is located on the RK Beach Road, WelcomHotel by Grand Bay, The Park, and Radisson Blu which is located in Rushikonda, all these places offer Brunch packages with a huge spread of food to energise your whole day. A perfect day out with family and friends. Add this to your list of fun things to do in Vizag this weekend and you will not be disappointed.

#4 Take part in a virtual cycling challenge

As a part of Women’s Day celebrations, the Cyclone Cycling Club has been conducting a challenge that flagged off on 6 March 2022. the challenge which is happening till this Sunday is open to all men and women. All you have to do is choose a place in your own vicinity, ride for anyone category of 10km, 25 Km, 50 Km, 100 Km and upload a video to win an E certificate and a Finisher medal. Add this is your prized possessions and cherish with many others your way of celebrating womanhood.

#5 Watch recent movies at Vizag’s iconic theatres

Vizag’s Jagadamba! We are sure you would have heard this from every local. If you are visiting the city for the first time or want to plan a movie night with friends and family, Jagadamba is the place with the best entertainment vibes in the city. One of the oldest movie theatre establishments, it boasts of its 70mm screen. If you are lucky enough to grab tickets for a weekend show of any Telugu industry superstar, you are sure to have a fun ride. The local vibe at this place is just unexplainable in words. This could be added to your list of fun things to do in Vizag for this weekend.

Let us know which one of these above activities caught your attention and what is your plan for a fun weekend in Vizag in the comments below.