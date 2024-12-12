As this week is coming to an end, several OTT releases are expected to drop this Friday! Netflix’s most anticipated romantic series, Mismatched Season 3, and the gripping Malayalam-language thriller, Bougainvillea, and some other releases are ready to hit OTT platforms this week, keeping everyone on their toes. On that note, here are the 5 latest OTT releases that everyone is busy searching for!

1. Roti Kapda Romance

Four childhood friends reconnect after years!

The first thing they decide to do is to go on a road trip to Goa and confront one of their groupmates’ ex and show her what she missed. Brimming with nostalgia, this A-rated movie explores the romantic relationships, friendships and challenges of young individuals.

OTT Platform: ETV Win

2. 7/G – The Dark Story

Rajiv and Varsha move into a new flat with their five-year-old son Rahul. As the couple look forward to starting a new life, strange things start taking place in the house.

This Tamil action film starring Sonia Agarwal in a dual role is keeping everyone on the edge of their seats.

OTT Platform: Aha

3. Mismatched Season 3

Following the romance between a nerd, Dimple Ahuja, who doesn’t believe in love and an old-school loverboy Rishi Shekhawath, Netflix’s much-anticipated OTT release, Mismatched Season 3, has been creating a buzz for quite a few days.

With Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf in lead roles, this series is all set to hit the OTT platform, Netflix, this Friday.

OTT Platform: Netflix

4. Bougainvillea

Royce and Reethu’s happy life is upended after a tragic accident that left Reethu with amnesia. As they try to rebuild their relationship, Reethu becomes a prime suspect in a crime.

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

5. Despatch

Despatch follows the story of a seasoned crime reporter, who dives deep into a mystery of a Rs 80 billion scam in the city of dreams – Mumbai. As his investigation deepens, he becomes the target of some rich and powerful people in the country.

OTT platform: Zee5

Are you up for watching a romantic couple struggling to prioritise their career or unfolding the mystery behind one of the biggest scams in India? Let us know in the comments!

Also read- IMDb approved films on Netflix and Amazon prime that you can start streaming this week!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment updates.