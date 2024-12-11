2024 had some amazing movie releases that increased footfall in theatres as well as viewership on OTT platforms. These movies will no doubt remain in our memories for a long time. IMDb recently released the top 10 most popular Indian movies of 2024 that have consistent viewership all across the globe. Here is a list of the most popular movies on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video that you can add to your watchlist this week.

1. Kalki

Set in the year 2898 AD in a dystopian city, Kalki follows a mythological story of lord Vishnu’s final avatar.

With an attempt to create a new universe, this Telugu industry masterpiece is one of the highest-grossing and most-viewed films among all the 2024 Indian releases.

OTT platform: Netflix

2. Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank

The town Chandheri is once again haunted. However, this time, the threat is even bigger than last time. To save the town, Vicky and his friends join hands with some unexpected alliances.

OTT platform: Amzon Prime Video

3. Maharaja

After a break-in at his home, a soft-spoken barber in Chennai vows revenge, telling the police in cryptic terms that his “Lakshmi” has been stolen. The authorities are left puzzled, unsure if he’s referring to a person or a valuable possession.

OTT platform: Netflix

4. Shaitaan

Shaitaan is the story of a family whose fun weekend turns into a horrifying trip due to an encounter with a stranger.

OTT platform: Netflix

5. Fighter

Shamsher Pathania fulfils his lifelong dream and becomes a member of the Indian Air Force. As he faces rigorous challenges, Patty must rise above his limitations to become a true hero.

OTT platform: Netflix

6. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

A fraudster posing as an exorcist takes on the most challenging case of his life in a haunted castle. As the trouble becomes double this time, can his witty ways save him?

OTT platform: Netflix (soon)

7. Singham Again

Bajirao Singham is a cop who goes on a cross-border mission to rescue his kidnapped wife, Avni Singham. This film is inspired by the story of Ramayana and draws parallels between Rama and Bajirao’s characters.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

8. Laapataa Ladies

Two brides travelling on the same train, wearing Ghoonghats, get swapped due to a misunderstanding. This movie was directed by Jabeen Merchant, and it beautifully captures the self-exploration of women in a patriarchal society.

OTT platform: Netflix

Due to constant love from audiences, these films have made it to the top 10 of the IMDb Most Popular Indian Movies 2024 list. So, this week, rather than thinking about what to watch, dive into these popular Indian films on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment updates.