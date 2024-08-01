Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU) in Visakhapatnam has taken a step towards gender-sensitive policies by introducing a Menstrual Leave Policy for its students from the academic year 2024-25.

Speaking to Team Yo! Vizag, DSNLU’s Vice Chancellor, Surya Prakasa Rao, commented on the policy, “All the National Universities are adopting this on the demand of girl students. Some international Universities also provide this on the basis of Right to Health – particularly women’s health.”

The Menstrual Leave Policy was driven by the demands of female students who highlighted the need for such provisions to address health issues experienced during menstruation. The proposal was initially put forth by the student body to the Registrar last academic year. After thorough discussions, the Executive Council approved the policy in January, and it was implemented in the ongoing academic year.

Under this policy, female students are entitled to one day of leave per month specifically for menstrual health. To avail of this leave, students are required to maintain a minimum of 65% attendance. Importantly, no medical certificate is needed; students simply need to fill out a form or send an email to the designated academic representative.

The policy has been well-received within the university community, reflecting a broader understanding and acceptance. The Vice-Chancellor assured us that, “It is positive discrimination. Nobody reacted badly to it. 5 to 10% of women, during that particular time, may have health problems.” Furthermore, he re-iterated the need for any such legal policy to be coupled with the morality of those using it. “Self-discipline should be there. We shouldn’t talk about the violators of the law. The law can be availed by those students who really need this.”

Damodar Sanjivayya National Law University is possibly the first in Visakhapatnam to implement a menstrual leave policy. Accordingly, there is a need for other universities to follow this example and cater to girl students who face debilitating pain during menstruation. Signalling his agreement, the Vice Chancellor said, “This can be implemented in other institutions in Andhra Pradesh. The Government can adopt this police and take this issue seriously. If any female student is suffering during this time, she cannot tell anybody, and she has to apply for leave, due to which she might lose out on attendance.”

