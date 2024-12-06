Which college comes first to your mind when you think about Visakhapatnam? For most Vizagites, it would be the iconic Andhra University! Studying in this university is a dream to many students from not just India but also foreign countries. If you are someone who is from AU in Visakhapatnam, here are a few things that you might relate to.

#1. Learning what is love through the AU confession page <3

Watching your crush from afar and giggling is fun but writing anonymous messages to them to confess feelings is every AU student’s way. You can find these cute, funny and sometimes heartwarming messages on @AU_Confession page on Instagram.

#2. Respect, Power and ID card

When people say they study in AU, the instant respect for studying in one of the top colleges from Andhra Pradesh is real.

Most people get astonished and ask how they got the seat. However, if the students don’t carry their ID cards, then forget respect, even the college’s security guard would ask them to get out.

#3. Sneaking into the hostel even if its 5 minutes past curfew

Day scholars usually get away with this, but to hostlers, the curfew is no joke! Every day, they have to be present in the hostel at 7pm sharp for a roll call. This is when a sneaky friend saves the day!

#4. Half-day at college never ends as a half-day

Exploring the big Andhra University campus till sundown is one of the guilty pleasures of students.

Though classes often end by noon, spending their leisure time at the basketball court (caught you!) is their favourite thing to do. This place is also one of the famous birthday celebration spots.

#5. The struggle to find the right route is real!

(Can you tell me the way out?) Being in a huge campus, explaining the routes to random strangers, delivery agents, and getting lost is something the students often have to deal with.

#6. The rivalry during cricket tournaments!

A friendly rivalry, of course! Cricket is an emotion for most Telugu people and for AU students in Visakhapatnam, it is something that they bond over. Friendly cricket matches between the seniors and juniors are common sights in the campus.

#7. Ice cream spots have their special fanbases!



Andhra University students can’t get enough of cafeterias and ice cream spots in and around the campus. In turn, these spots have become famous bunking partners amongst students.

Do you also study in Andhra University or are you perhaps an alumnus? Let us know if you relate to this article or the things that you miss about campus.

