When Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, was founded in 1926, it aimed to be more than a conventional affiliating university; it aspired to be a teaching and residential institution that would nurture intellectual growth in South India. CR Reddy, an influential educator and legislator, became Andhra University’s first vice-chancellor, but it was the leadership of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, former President of India, that the institution truly flourished!

As Reddy’s tenure progressed, he faced a mix of support and skepticism from the university senate. By 1930, Reddy had resigned, protesting government repression of the Satyagraha movement.

Encouraged by university members and possibly backed by the provincial government, Radhakrishnan stood as a candidate for vice-chancellor. By 1932, Radhakrishnan officially took the helm, and from thereon, he brought influential policies and reforms to Andhra University in Visakhapatnam and shaped its future. Here’s how:

1. Building Infrastructure from the Ground Up

Upon assuming his role, Radhakrishnan faced mighty challenges, the first being that the university had no permanent buildings. Its offices operated out of rented rooms in a hotel, and classes took place in a zamindar’s house.

Radhakrishnan immediately secured suitable buildings and expanded the faculty by recruiting six prominent teachers.

Radhakrishnan appointed a trusted engineer to oversee the construction of the university buildings. Within a year, the university had dedicated buildings for arts, sciences, and technology departments, complete with laboratories, a library, and hostels.

These facilities not only served practical needs but also held aesthetic appeal, with the campus entreated residents to views of the Bay of Bengal and being framed by Visakhapatnam’s Dolphin’s Nose and Rushikonda hills.

2. Making Education Manifold

By July 1, 1931, Andhra University had its first honors programs in history and Telugu literature, marking the founding of its College of Arts. The following year, Radhakrishnan established additional departments in philosophy, mathematics, economics, politics, and foreign languages, all offering honors and postgraduate courses.

Under Radhakrishnan’s direction, a College of Science and Technology began operations in 1932, with Nobel laureate C V Raman as an honorary professor.

By 1934, courses in commerce and technology were introduced. All these changes culminated to make Andhra University a premier and progressive academic institution.

3. Saving Andhra Medical College from Closure

In 1935, the Indian Medical Council issued a notice that it would not recognize Andhra University’s medical degrees due to subpar facilities at the medical college in Visakhapatnam. Radhakrishnan approached the Madras government, requesting the necessary Rs 4 – 5 lakh funding to improve these facilities. Despite his efforts, the initial response was negative.

Determined not to give up, he traveled to Madras a second time, meeting with the governor and finance ministers. As a final appeal, he bluntly warned, “This will be the epitaph: [Governor’s initials] and [Minister’s initials] founded the Medical College, Visakhapatnam, and [Governor’s initials] and [Minister’s initials] demolished it.”

The bold remark struck a chord, and the necessary funds were promptly approved. Radhakrishnan’s perseverance thus preserved the college’s accreditation and future.

4. Bringing Eminent Personalities to Teach

While recruiting faculty, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan prioritissd merit and academic strengh over regional and caste biases.

This approach led to the appointment of outstanding faculty members such as Ludwig Wolff (a distinguished professor of Physics from Germany), V K R V Rao, Hiren Mukherjee, and T R Seshadri, alongside distinguished Andhra scientists and scholars like S Bhagwantam and K Rangadhama Rao.

This cosmopolitan faculty improved the academic environment and helped raise the university’s reputation nationally.

5. Hosting National Leaders and Nobel Laureates

Radhakrishnan’s tenure attracted numerous prominent figures to Andhra University, from Nobel laureates like C V Raman and Rabindranath Tagore to freedom fighters such as Babu Rajendra Prasad.

Inviting these dignitaries was not without risk, as it sometimes challenged British colonial expectations.

When Rajendra Prasad was passing through Waltair after his release from Cuddalore jail in 1935, Radhakrishnan invited him to address the Students’ Union, an event he personally attended.

In December 1933, Radhakrishnan invited Tagore to deliver the Alladi Krishnaswamy lectures, and on Tagore’s second visit in 1934, he brought a dance-drama troupe.

6. Introducing intercaste Dining in University Hostels

In an era when dining arrangements in hostels were often segregated by caste and religion, Radhakrishnan encouraged inclusivity through dialogue rather than law.

At a 1931 senate meeting, hostel warden P V Narayana proposed a resolution for intercaste dining, hoping to bring different communities together. Although Radhakrishnan sympathised, he suggested a gradual approach rather than enforcing immediate legislative change.

Over time, Radhakrishnan’s discussions with students and staff led to the organic adoption of intercaste dining. This initiative turned the university’s hostels into spaces that encouraged camaraderie among students of different backgrounds.

7. Encouraging Women’s Education

Radhakrishnan’s progressive approach to education extended to a strong encouragement for women to pursue higher studies, an idea relatively unconventional at the time.

Recognising the importance of making higher education accessible to women, he proposed opening a dedicated college for female students within Andhra University and proposed establishing a hostel to accommodate them. To attract female students, he announced a 50 percent fee concession and waived the requirement for compulsory attendance.

However, due to the limited number of female students interested in residing on campus, the hostel plan could not be realised.

8. Investing in Sports Infrastructure

Radhakrishnan believed in the holistic development of students, which included a focus on physical education and sports. He appointed a full-time physical instructor and games coach.

To improve the university’s sports facilities, Radhakrishnan initiated the creation of the university’s first dedicated sports grounds, including a tennis court, a cricket field, and a football ground.

Through his purposeful work to bring around intellectual growth, infrastructure development, and social progress, Radhakrishnan turned Andhra University into a distinguished institution that makes Visakhapatnam proud till date! During his time here, he laid a strong foundation for the institution’s progress.

