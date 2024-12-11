Foggy mornings and cool breezes paired with lush greenery rejuvenate the people of Visakhapatnam during the winter season. Empty roads and birds’ melodious chirping make the mornings in the city of destiny truly blissful. To all the early birds who want to start the day with an enchanting sunrise, here are some unexplored spots in Visakhapatnam waiting for you!

1. Simhachalam

Being a part of the Eastern Ghats, Simhachalam Hill Range is about 377 meters high. Apart from being one of the most sacred places in Visakhapatnam, Simhachalam hilltop provides a spectacular sunrise view.

2. Seethapalem Beach

Living in Visakhapatnam, beaches are our favourite sunrise spots. However, RK Beach and Rushikonda usually become hotspots and some hidden gems go unnoticed. One of them is Seethapalem Beach. With the natural formation of rocks and a cave, this place is one of the best sunrise spots in Visakhapatnam.

3. Fishing Harbour

If you want to try experiencing a unique sunrise, consider visiting Fishing Harbour. The place is filled with boats and ships making it a scenic spot in the morning. The fishing market also comes alive during the early hours. To avoid the crowd, plan to visit the place a little early.

4. Sagarnagar Beach

Another underrated beach in Visakhapatnam! The place is often peaceful and less crowded, making it an ideal spot for the people who like to enjoy their solitude in the morning.

5. Chippada Beach: Divis Bridge

Chippada Beach, or Divis Bridge Beach, is a serene spot to enjoy a magnificent sunrise. Though you cannot walk on the bridge itself, you can enjoy the quiet atmosphere and unique view in the mornings.

Early morning eateries to stop by

Chai and Tiffin near Bullayya College

If you are planning a drive from the city to Divis Bridge or Seethapalem Beach then you can stop by at an early morning eatery located opposite Yasin Masjid (adjacent to Shoppers Stop, VIP Road) and grab a hot chai or hearty breakfast. This spot opens at around 4 AM.

4 AM Biriyani

4 AM Biriyani Centre near the complex remains open throughout the night, if you skipped dinner or want to have something filling on your way, then this place is for you!

As these sunrise spots in Visakhapatnam are suitable and a quick drive away, plan a visit with your troop and kickstart an amazing day!

