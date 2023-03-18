Only a few states in India can boast of the variety of flavours that Andhra Pradesh has. Situated conveniently on the top of the southern region of the country, it is a meeting point of north and south. Along with this, the coastline that spans the entire length of the state means there is a variety of seafood found in a few other places in the world. Another thing Andhra Pradesh is known for is its richness in spices which no other state can match. All of these factors mean this part of India is one of the best places in the world to explore food. Though a majority of Andhra Pradesh might share the same cuisine, each city has its unique take on famous food items that will impress you more than the others.

Here are famous food items in each city of Andhra Pradesh that set them apart from each other in the most delicious way possible.

Rajahmundry – Punugulu

Rajahmundry is known for its rich history and culture and is even called the “Culture Capital of Andhra Pradesh”. Just like any other city in the state, you have a variety of exceptional foods to choose from. However, one thing that cannot be missed out on is the Punugulu which visitors to the city sing praises about. Punugulu is a deep-fried snack that is made with rice, urad dal and spices.

Kakinada – Kakinada Kaja

Being the fifth largest city in the state and being home to more than 5,00,000 people, Kakinada is well known for its natural beauty. It is also known for the Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary which hosts a large number of migratory birds. However, what the city is most famous for is the Kakinada Kaja, which is a sweet dish that is made from maida flour and sugar syrup.

Bhimavaram – P idatha Kinda Pappu

Bhimavaram holds the Gunupudi Someswara Temple which is one of the five holy Pancharamas. It is also known for being one of the richest cities in Andhra Pradesh. However, what is truly special about the city is its Pidatha Kinda Pappu, a snack that is mouth-wateringly savoury and tangy.

Visakhapatnam – Tomato Bajji

The largest and most happening city in the state, Visakhapatnam is a tourist hotspot that has an exceptional variety of both local and international cuisine. One would think that a city like Vizag would have a favourite dish that is extraordinary. However, this is not the case. The Tomato Bajji is a dish enjoyed by every economic class in the city.

Guntur – Mirchi Bajji

Guntur is famous worldwide for producing chillies of the highest quality and making chilly powder that is exported to several other countries in the world. Yes! it is one of the most important places in the world for the spice trade. It is no wonder then that the dish that you need to try in Guntur is the Mirchi Bajji which is a large chilly that is dipped in a batter and deep fried.

Vijayawada – Pulihora

The second-largest city in the state is no slouch when it comes to exceptional food. Its main strength when it comes to food is the local cuisine. Most restaurants in the city cook up local dishes like no other city in Andhra Pradesh. So, it is only expected that Pulihora is the must-try dish in Vijayawada. Pulihora is a tangy rice dish that is seasoned with tamarind and spices.

