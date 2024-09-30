Visakhapatnam is already a sight to behold, with its crashing waves and dashing hills. Adding to these stunning views are a slew of high-rise buildings set to take shape in the near future. Recently, the city saw the completion of its tallest structure, the 35-floor Lansum Oxygen Towers. However, the skyline is far from finished, as even more towering developments are on the horizon. That said, here are some of the tallest buildings that will soon become a part of the cityscape of Visakhapatnam:

ENC Sailors’ Accommodation Block – 41 floors

In March 2024, Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar of the Eastern Naval Command laid the foundation stone for what will be Vizag’s tallest building: a 41-story sailors’ accommodation block in Nausena Bagh.

Named in honor of Megh Nath Sangal, MCEAP-II, VrC, a hero of the 1971 Indo-Pak War, this structure will stand as a landmark in the city’s growing skyline.

Iconica Capitol – 32 floors

Though Lansum Oxygen currently holds the title of Vizag’s tallest, Iconica Capitol is set to be a contender. Under construction in Yendada, this 32-story luxury residential tower by Garden City Realty and Cybercity Developers will feature an elite Sky Lounge on the top floor.

This space will include a beautifully designed terrace garden with a lounge area, viewing deck, alfresco dining, barbecue corner, amphitheater, sculpture court, and more.

Vaisakhi Sundar Sky Lounge – 30 floors

Developed by Vaisakhi Developers, this 30-story high-rise will house 578 luxury apartments in Madhurawada, along Panorama-Mithilapuri Road. The terrace will offer amenities such as a sun deck, maze garden, observatory deck, party space, lotus pond, and more.

CMR One by Karlan – 28 floors

The Karlan Group is developing CMR One, a 28-story staggered high-rise in Siripuram. It will be a mixed-use building combining stylish residences with luxurious amenities like a pool, gym, and gardens.

Its prime location offers easy access to Vuda Park, Tenneti Park, Kailasagiri, and transport hubs like the RTC Bus Stand and Railway Station.

MVV GV The Grand – 25 floors

Located in Madhurawada, MVV GV The Grand is an ambitious project by MVV Group, featuring 5 towers, each with 25 floors, and offering 1,895 premium homes. Designed for comfort, the complex will include clubhouses, outdoor sports facilities, and an in-house gourmet store.

MK One – 25 floors

MK One is poised to be one of Vizag’s most iconic residential projects. Offering spacious homes ranging from 2,350 to 3,510 sq ft, it will provide over 151 amenities spread across four zones. This luxurious development is scheduled for possession by December 2026.

Vaisakhi Skypark – 20 floors

Another major residential project by Vaisakhi Developers, Skypark will consist of 8 towers with 20 floors each, offering 1,119 luxury apartments. Located in Yendada, the project will feature two clubhouses, a skypark with various amenities, an outdoor sports zone, a restaurant, and more.

One can only imagine how fabulous the skyline of Visakhapatnam will start to look as some of these tallest buildings stand completed. These projects will not only transform the city’s appearance but also mark its growth into a modern urban hub.

