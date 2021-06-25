Undoubtedly, it was the ‘employees’ who were the first ones to adapt to the deadly Covid-19 virus. Now, when it’s time to give back, business houses, hotels, and restaurants in the country are all in with a Covid-19 vaccination drive to ensure employee health and well-being. In this endeavour, various firms have collaborated with hospitals to vaccinate their employees. Back at home, The Spicy Venue Vizag and Harsha Auto Group, in association with OMNI Hospitals, organised a Covid-19 vaccination drive for its employees on Thursday.

This Covid-19 vaccination drive initiative witnessed around 220 employees getting vaccinated on one single day. The vaccination drive was another instance of people coming together to build a Covid-free India. As part of the vaccination drive, the organisers had a photo booth in place to cherish and carry this moment. With active participation from both the employees as well as their family members, this drive then acted as an encouragement for visiting customers. As many as 5-10 customers were vaccinated along with the employees.

In an interaction with Yo! Vizag, Sushanth Tummala, the founder of The Spicy Venue Vizag, shared the intent behind this selfless initiative of conducting a vaccination drive in Vizag. “The safety and wellbeing of our employees and our customers is our foremost priority. We deem it our responsibility to ensure and take care of anyone walking through our doors. Even during the pandemic, we had to keep the business running and if not for the employees’ steel to contribute to the organisation, we wouldn’t have made it through. It’s primarily a collective initiative to help India out of this pressing situation, and a chance to give back.”

With vaccination drives at full speed in Vizag; the city is finally back on its feet. A few days back, it could be noted that Visakhapatnam reached its goal of vaccinating 1,00,000 people on a single given day.