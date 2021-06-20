Targeting to vaccinate 1 lakh individuals in a day, GVMC and the Health Department of Vizag have vaccinated 1,04,698 people. On Sunday, the city conducted a mega vaccination drive for both first and second-generation children above 45 years of age and mothers with 0-5 years old kids. The drive was conducted in all 578 Ward sachivalayams of GVMC from morning to evening. GVMC Commissioner G Srijana posted on Twitter saying “What an incredible day, aimed at 1 lakh vaccines and the team did it planning, integrity, grit on display for everyone to see.

To date, a total of 13,43,647, including 11,01,274 first dose and 2,42,373 second dose, have been vaccinated in Vizag. This can be said to be a new record for Vizag, with the Health Department and GVMC making all efforts to vaccinate all the individuals above 45 years.

In view of the third wave pandemic likely to affect children, the district has decided to vaccinate mothers with children below 5 years of age. Identifying around 1 lakh mothers in the said category, the health officials could vaccinate the majority of them, by making the health and ASHA workers mobilise them. From June 21, individuals above 18 years are also to get vaccinated, by taking up special drives so as to see that all the citizens of the said age get vaccinated before the third wave hits the city.

It is also good news to see that Vizag recorded 176 positive cases on Sunday, which is near to flattening the Covid-19 curve. Total active cases are 3,383 and recovery cases reached 1,42,437. Lockdown extended till June 30 is likely to drop the cases much more.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh set a new record by administering over 12 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine till 6 PM on Sunday. A total of 12.56 lakh vaccines were administered to people across the state as a part of a special drive. To date, Andhra Pradesh vaccinated about 1.3 million individuals.