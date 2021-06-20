The nation’s most-loved singing reality show, Indian Idol 12 is inching closer to a spectacular grand finale. Another week of the show has drawn to a close with stellar performances from participants and special appearances of yesteryear’s legendary music composer, Anandji, and his wife. Although the show host, Aditya Narayan, put the contestants in a playful mood, tension loomed over as the episode reached the end. Bringing curtains down on suspense, Aditya Narayan announced the elimination of singer Sawai Bhatt from Indian Idol 12 on Sunday.

Yesterday’s episode started off with Aditya Narayan inviting special guests. While all the judges – Sonu Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Anu Malik – thoroughly enjoyed the entire episode like always, the veteran music director, Anandji, shared some interesting anecdotes from his life and his days of struggle in the industry. In the end, after the special guests had left the stage, the Indian Idol 12 host called upon Pawandeep Rajan and Sawai Bhatt onto the stage. Considering the scores awarded by the judges and the votes received, it was revealed that Sawai was the contestant to be evicted from the reality show.

Taking the elimination in the right spirit, Sawai Bhatt expressed his gratitude for supporting him in this journey at Indian Idol 12. On this occasion, Sonu Kakkar, the jury of the show asked the ex-contestant if he’d be interested in collaborating with her on a new single. Responding to the opportunity, Mr Bhatt replied that he would readily take it up anytime.

It may be recalled that Saahil Solanki, Samyak Prasanna, Vaishnav Girish, Anushka Banerjee, Sireesha Bhagavatula, Nachiket Lele, and Anjali Gaikwad were previously evicted from the show. With Sawai’s latest elimination from the show, 7 contestants are vying for the prestigious title. The top 7 contestants of Indian Idol 12 are Shanmukha Priya, Sayli Kishore Kambli, Md. Danish, Ashish Kulkarni, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, and Pawandeep.