MNCs have been India’s backbone in contributions towards development in both material and kind. A beacon of light for every graduating individual, the MNCs in Vizag has provided a platform to kickstart professional and entrepreneurial journeys. If today with a click we have the best of both worlds, it was only because of the 90’s reforms that opened India to the world. The MNCs spread across the country has also provided a platform to budding entrepreneurs and offered an international space to launch a product. Thanks to international competitions and collaborations, a Vizag-based startup Deltanow can compete on international grounds and win an international pitch for their product.

While everything didn’t start well, the initial establishments of MNCs weren’t taken in the right spirit. But today when we India receives in total reciprocal of what it gives, MNCs have been welcomed and most sought-after. With Vizag developing as one of the biggest and self-sustained cities, MNCs have paved the way for Vizag making it the technology hub of Andhra Pradesh. With only more to come, Vizag has been at the forefront in welcoming the best. While we hope for the best to come, let’s cherish the existing MNCs in Vizag.

Here are the 8 MNCs of Vizag:

#1. Wipro

Wipro is the golden spot for experienced IT professionals. Its tagline is ‘Applying Thought’ and it has stayed true to it with the thought-provoking IT solutions. Wipro has been in the technology space since 1981 and is spread across 110 countries. Wipro provides IT services including Systems Integration, Consulting, Information Systems outsourcing, IT-enabled services, and R&D services.

Address: 50-75-23/10 Rama Talkies Road, STPI, Old TB Hospital Area, Resapuvanipalem, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 530013

#2. Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra promises a ‘Connected World Connected Experiences’. Tech Mahindra is a Indian-based MNC in Vizag that provides information technology (IT) and business process outsourcing (BPO) services. It is a subsidiary of the Mahindra group and the company is headquartered in Pune.

Address: Survey No. 44P, New Resapuvanipalem Village, Dwaraka Nagar, Visakhapatnam – 530003. Landmark: NEAR Bullaiah College

#3. HSBC

HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organizations. HSBC is wealth and personal banking, commercial banking, and global banking & markets MNC in Vizag. With a tagline of ‘Together We Thrive’ the company is open and connected with the world.

Address: Dutt Island, Sirripuram Junction, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 530003

#4. Essar Steel

Essar Steel is a manufacturing unit that is ever-ready to kick start a new initiative with the tagline ‘Let’s begin’. The manufacturing facility works as ore beneficiation, pellet making, iron making, steel making, and downstream facilities including cold rolling mill, galvanizing, pre-coated facility, steel processing facility, extra wide plate mill, and a pipe mill.

Address: Essar Steel India Limited, Scindia Road, near flyover, Visakhapatnam – 530 004

#5. Brandix

Brandix provides inspired solutions to renowned brands across the world for over 40 years and a leader in the Apparel arena. Brandix is famous for weaving business into a community and an excellent product launcher.

Address: Pudimadaka Road, near Apsez Atchutapuram, Visakhapatnam – 531011

#6. Dr. Reddy’s

‘Good Health Can’t Wait’ indeed we know the importance of Dr. Reddy’s especially now. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is an Indian multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hyderabad, Telangana, India. It’s one of the biggest Indian Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited companies spread across two of the biggest continents in the world.

Address: Duvvada, Gajuwaka Mandal, Visakhapatnam – 530046

#8. Cipla

Yet another pharma MNC in Vizag, Cipla promises ‘Caring for life’ as its motto. Cipla Limited is an Indian multinational pharmaceutical company, headquartered in Mumbai, India. Cipla primarily develops medicines to treat respiratory, cardiovascular disease, arthritis, diabetes, weight control, and depression.

Address: Plot No.4G, Door No. 9-14-6, 3rd Floor, Balaji Mangalagiri Chambers, VIP Rd, Balaji Nagar, Siripuram, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 530003

#9. Pfizer

Pfizer keeps its niche with the unique quality it has. With its tagline Pfizer Quality, this MNC in Vizag has had a decades-long journey as its testimony. Pfizer Inc. is an American multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporation. The name of the company commemorates its co-founder, Charles Pfizer

Address: Plot No 117, Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City, Parawada Mandal, Visakhapatnam – 531021.