With the ongoing partial lockdown in the state, there have been quite a few special trains that have been instrumental in taking the passengers during these difficult times. But with strict limitations on travel, the Waltair Railway Division of ECoR has been doing a consistent cancellation of special trains through Vizag, taking into account the lack of demand.

Due to the second wave of Covid-19 infection and poor patronization of special trains along the Vizag route, East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to extend the cancellation of special trains as detailed below:

#1 Train no. 08528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur daily special train leaving Visakhapatnam from 21 June 2021 to 30 June 2021 will be cancelled.

In the return direction, train no. 08527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam daily special train leaving Raipur from 22 June 2021 to 1 July 2021 will be cancelled.

#2 Train no. 08445 Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur special train leaving Bhubaneswar from 21 June 2021 to 30 June 2021 will be cancelled.

In the return direction, train no. 08446 Jagdalpur-Visakhapatnam special train leaving Jagdalpur 22 June 2021 to 1 July 2021 will be cancelled.

#3 Train no. 08516 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul special train leaving Visakhapatnam from 21 June 2021 to 30 June 2021 will be cancelled.

In the return direction, train no. 08515 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam special train leaving Kirandul from 22 June 2021 to 1 July 2021 will be cancelled.

#4 Train no. 08561 Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda special train leaving Visakhapatnam from 21 June 2021 to 30 June 2021 will be cancelled.

In return direction, train no. 08562 Kacheguda-Visakhapatnam special train leaving Kacheguda from 22 June 2021 to 1 July 2021 will be cancelled.

#5 Train no. 07488 Visakhapatnam-Cuddapah special train leaving Visakhapatnam from 21 June 2021 to 30 June 2021 will be cancelled.

In the return direction, train no. 07487 Cuddapah-Visakhapatnam special train leaving Cuddapah from 22 June 2021 to 1 July 2021 will be cancelled.

#6 Train no. 02831 Visakhapatnam-Lingampalli special train leaving Visakhapatnam from 21 June 2021 to 30 June 2021 will be cancelled.

In the return direction, train no. 02832 Lingampalli-Visakhapatnam special train leaving Lingampalli from 22 June 2021 to 1 July 2021 will be cancelled.

People have been requested to note the changes and plan their journeys accordingly. Also, it is mandatory for all passengers to wear a mask and follow physical distancing in the train as well as the station premises.