Vidya Balan’s movie releases have been the most sought-after for a long time since she brings her own variety and niche with her. She has been a standing pillar and a beacon of light for both the upcoming actors and the established actors. And quite a few Vidya Balan fierce roles have shaped the film industry’s viewpoint and have pushed the notch higher in keeping with the times.

While it’s only normal to find another angle in Vidya Balan’s acting in her recent release Sherni, she was a true showstopper. The Amazon original film portrays Vidya Balan as a forest officer who is trapped in the woods. The film brings about a social viewpoint with Vidya Balan’s fierce role in the film. The film extends across various topics and talks about social, economic, environmental, and political issues. Vidya Balan’s fierce role has been outstanding in the film Sherni but there are also other Vidya Balan films that have shown her in fierce roles.

Here are the 7 films where Vidya Balan plays fierce roles:

#1. Kahaani

Kahaani is a 2012 Hindi language thriller film that depicts the story of a pregnant mother who goes to Kolkata in search of her husband. The film is shot and is based in Kolkata sets. The filmmakers were amongst the first to use guerrilla – filmmaking techniques to avoid attraction. Kahaani also elaborates on feminism and motherhood. The film promises to convey that there is more than what meets the eye.

Where to watch: Netflix

#2. The Dirty Picture

The Dirty Picture is an Indian biographical drama based on the life of Silk Smitha. The plot revolves around an aspiring actress who wants to make big in the film industry. With the overnight success that she sees, her perspective of fame changes. The film also depicts the life of the actress and the personal life of many in the film industry.

Where to watch: YouTube

#3. Shakuntala Devi

The film Shakuntala Devi is a biographical story on the life of a mathematics legend. The film is a true depiction of talent as a gift of God and exemplifies that what we do with that talent is our offering to the universe. The story of the Indian supercomputer was indeed received with critical appraise from mall corners.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#4. Heyy Babyy

The 2007 film Heyy Babby stars Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead role and is based on the Malayalam film Thoovalsparsham. In a first, it’s the first full-length film directed by Sajid Khan. The plot of the film revolves around three womanizers who find a baby at their doorstep. The plot that brings a change in perspective is a must-watch for Vidya Balan’s performance as a ruthless mother.

Where to watch: YouTube Buy/Rent

#5. No One Killed Jessica

No One Killed Jessica was 2011’s highest-grossing Indian film. The film is about a bar attender who dies after being shot by a politician’s son. The film takes a turn when her sister begins fighting for her justice. Vidya Balan’s fierce role brings an emotional yet strong flair to the film. The film also won four Filmfare Awards among many.

Where to watch: Netflix

#6. Paa

A relationship between a boy and his genetic condition known as Progeria. The film witnessed the real-life father and son duo play the same in the film. The film has the music composition by veteran composer Illaiyraaja. The film received mixed success and was critically acclaimed. It was in Paa that Vidya Balan got her first Filmfare Best Actress Award. It is a mesmerizing experience to witness Vidya Balan play the mother of Amitabh Bachchan’s Auro.

Where to watch: YouTube

#7. Begum Jaan

Begum Jaan portrays Vidya Balan as a brothel madam and is set in the pre-independence era of 1948. It is a remake of the critically acclaimed Bengali film Rajkahini. The film depicts the changing scenario in her business and shows the struggles Vidya Balan goes through to keep her business running. The political situation during the Partition times adds to Vidya Balan’s fierce role in bringing out the true character of a brothel owner.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video