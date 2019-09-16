After striking success with Mission Mangal, actress Vidya Balan is set to begin the shooting for her upcoming film, which is the biopic of Mathematical genius Shakuntala Devi. Directed by Anu Menon and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Abundantia Entertainment, the film is slated for a summer release in 2020. On Monday, the makers released the teaser of the biopic and revealed the first look of Vidya Balan as Shakuntala Devi.

Posting the teaser of Shakuntala Devi, Vidya Balan tweeted, “She was extraordinary, in every sense of the word! Know the story of the child prodigy & the human computer.”

Taking to Twitter, the makers of the Vidya Balan starrer wrote, “The fascinating personality of this maths prodigy was directly proportional to how gifted she was! Bringing to you the extraordinary true story of the human-computer.”

Shakuntala Devi, who is widely regarded as the “Human Computer”, first came to limelight at the age of 5 when she solved a math problem designed for 18-year-olds. The Mathematical wizard’s prowess with numbers had also earned her a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records in 1982. Apart from wooing the world with her swift calculations, Shakuntala Devi was also an astrologer and a novelist.