Andhra Pradesh Boat Accident: CM YS Jagan conducts aerial survey

Tragedy struck Andhra Pradesh on Sunday as a boat accident in the Godavari river left several families in profound sorrow. The deadly mishap took place near Kachaluru of Devipatnam Mandal, in the East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, when a boat carrying about 61 people capsized while ferrying towards the famous Papikondalu.

At least 13 people drowned and 37 passengers went missing in the boat accident, which has been recognised as one of the worst riverine mishaps in recent times. With the NDRF teams and locals swinging into action, about 21 passengers have been rescued. Search operations are currently underway to trace the missing people.

In the wake of the boat accident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered the immediate suspension of licenses of all boating services operating in the Godavari river. The CM directed Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam and DGP Gautam Sawang to monitor the rescue operations in the region. He further announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased.

As per a release by the CMO, YS Jagan left his residence in Tadepalli on Monday morning in a helicopter to conduct an aerial survey of the boat accident site in East Godavari. The Chief Minister is then slated to meet the survivors of the accident in a Rajahmundry hospital before addressing the media.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao too expressed grief over the tragedy in Andhra Pradesh and announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased from Telangana.