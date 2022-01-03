If you love spicy food, then The Spicy Venue Vizag, located at Siripuram, is a must-visit place. One can have a fulfilling meal with family and friends at this restaurant. Whether you order in, or eat at the restaurant, the food is what will make you choose it again and again. The Spicy Venue opened in Visakhapatnam in 2018. You can often notice that The Spicy Venue is usually flooded with people waiting outside for their table, drawing a majority of the Vizag crowd.

True to its name, Spicy Venue caters to those who love extra spice in their food. Here are some of our recommendations to try:

#1 Natu Kodi Pulusu (Non-Vegetarian)

Natu Kodi Pulusu is an authentic Andhra dish made of country chicken. It is definitely a must-have for any non-vegetarian who visits Spicy Venue Vizag. The name itself causes some pangs of hunger and will get you to order one when you go there.

#2 South Indian Thali (Vegetarian)

The South Indian Thali at Spicy Venue showcases an array of strongly flavoured deep-fried dishes and simple recipes. The servings of the peppery dal, and deep-fried vegetables, ace well with the pulkas and hot rice in this thali. You can grab a juicy paan to finish the lunch traditionally. This is a wholesome meal for any South Indian with all the staple food items.

#3 Apricot Delight (Vegetarian)

Apricot Delight is the signature dessert at The Spicy Venue Vizag. This famous Hyderabadi sweet made with dried apricot, custard and cream taste like heaven. It is a perfect dessert to finish your meal.

#4 MLA Potlam Biryani (Non- Vegetarian)

Spicy Venue Vizag is famous for its MLA Potlam Biryani. This mutton kheema and prawns biryani comes “gift-wrapped” in a thin omelette. This is their signature biryani which comes in a combination of different non-vegetarian items.

#5 Paneer Butter Masala (Vegetarian)

Paneer Butter Masala is a protein-rich vegetarian curry made from fresh cream. If you like paneer to be spicy, you would never regret ordering Paneer Butter Masala at this place.

#6 Chicken Buffalo Wings (Non-Vegetarian)

The Chicken Buffalo Wings at The Spicy Venue Vizag is the best starters one could order. This is a slow cooked dish and is served crispy, and hot, with sauce. It’s flavour and aroma are quite signatory and one should not miss out on this starter.

#7 Schezwan Fried Rice (Vegetarian)

Schezwan Fried Rice is cooked in soya sauce and red chilli paste. It is served hot to its customers at this restaurant. Foodies in Vizag can never miss on ordering this flavoured rice. Schezwan Fried Rice with any non vegetarian, or vegetarian, curry is a deadly combination.