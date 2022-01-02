The most anticipated RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) movie release date has been postponed for the third time. This is due to the closing of theatres in many Indian states in view of newly rising COVID-19 counts. This decision has left the fans disheartened as they have to wait for a few more days to watch the movie. The tweets poured after @RRRMovie had tweeted about the postponement.

Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love. #RRRPostponed #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/JlYsgNwpUO — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 1, 2022

The much-anticipated movie RRR has a gallery of stars such as Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgan, Olivia Morris and Alia Bhatt in important roles. This is an action drama directed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The movie is slated to release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and English.

RRR has been going through a stream of postponement of release dates. The movie was initially supposed to release on July 30, 2020 but due to the pandemic it got held. The new release date was set for 13 October, 2021. However, that also got held back as the makers decided to release the movie pan India simultaneously. Also, there was some more post production work pending. RRR was then slated to release on 07 January, 2022. But rising COVID-19 cases, and the looming concern of the new Omicron variant, RRR movies release date got postponed.

In terms of promotional activities, the RRR movie team have been quite actively carrying out various activities. Starting with press conferences held in Mumbai, and then Hyderabad. Along with Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, and Jr. NTR, director SS Rajamouli has attended special episodes of shows like Big Boss Season 15 (Hindi) and The Kapil Sharma Comedy Show. The two main lead actors, Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, had also participated in Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

Now with the latest postponement, the entire country is literally waited with bated breath for RRR. The new update is that the movie is speculated to release some time in April 2022. This is certainly the most anticipated movie across the past two years.