Out of all the movies slated to release in 2021, there’s one that has everyone excited. You know which movie is being talked about. Possibly the biggest Telugu release ever, RRR is the next SS Rajamouli magnum opus and stars the pairing of Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao Jr. in the lead. A few posters and promo videos have been released but with the filming completed, everyone’s been waiting for one thing- the trailer of RRR. But here’s the thing with movies like RRR which have been made on a magnanimous scale – once the filming is done, everyone wants to know how this masterpiece was shot. And the makers have answered that plea with a making video titled “Roar of RRR”.

In this 1 minute 49 seconds video released by DVV Entertainment, viewers get a peek at the supporting cast of the movie with the likes of Shriya Saran and Olivia Morris. They also get a glance at the expansive shooting locations and the highly meticulous sets the movie was shot on. From explosive action sequences to some character highlights, there is a lot this video hints at about the movie. The video also reveals the release date of RRR to be 13 October 2021 (Mark your calendars, everybody!).

Ever since it was announced, the buzz about RRR has only gone from strength to strengthen, first, with the plot reveal (showing the friendship between Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem as they fight the British) and then, with the cast reveal (the likes of Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt being involved). Even the intro videos of the two lead characters sent the audience into a frenzy.

You can watch Roar of RRR – RRR making video here: