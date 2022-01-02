Gone are the days when people used to stand in queues at the theatres for buying tickets. Now everyone in Vizag prefers using Book My Show. The ease of browsing through the choice of movies online is a great comfort enjoyed by all. The experience of watching movies in theatres is always enjoyable as compared to watching movies at home.

Here are some movies that everyone can check on Book My Show, Vizag portal:

#1 Parvaaz: The Journey

Parvaaz: The Journey is a family drama starring Gulshan Grover, Kimi Verma and Zoe Fraser in lead roles. The plot revolves around an immigrant son who struggles to find his own identity and breaks free from his culturally obsessed father. This film is going to release in Hindi and English.

Radhe Shyam is a historic drama starring Prabhas (portraying the role of Vikram Aditya) and Pooja Hedge (portraying the role of Prerana). It is a Rs. 350 crore budget film produced by UV Creations.

#3 The Kings Man

The Kings Man is an English periodic spy film starring Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, and Matthew Goode in lead roles. The expected release date is 14 January,2022. This is the third instalment of the Kingsman film series.

#4 Salute

Salute is a Malayalam action thriller film directed by Roshan Andrews. This movie stars Dulquer Salmaan, Manoj K.Jayan and Diana Penty in lead roles.The Telugu version of the movie is available in Book My Show Vizag.

#5 The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files is a Hindi language movie based on the Kashmiri Pandit refugees. This film stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborthy and Puneet Issar in lead roles. The movie is expected to release on 26 January, 2022.

#6 Bheemla Nayak

Bheemla Nayak is a Telugu action thriller film produced by Sithara Entertainments. This film is expected to release towards the end of February. The movie stars Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon in lead roles.

