Throughout 2021, we have witnessed the rise of various OTT platforms. Especially when the cinema theatres in Visakhapatnam, and across India, were shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Top Hollywood movies of 2021 have been released directly on streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney Plus Hotstar due to the closure of the cinema theatres. Today, the theatres are up and running. However one can still catch many top Hollywood movies of 2021 across OTT channels.

Here is the list of top 6 Hollywood movies of 2021 and where to watch them.

#1 The Last Duel

A gripping tale of vengeance, betrayal and female oppression set in 14th Century France. Directed by Ridley Scott. The movie features a stellar cast of Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer.

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

#2 Free Guy

What if an NPC (Non-playing character) in a video game gains consciousness and becomes the main character? Directed by Shawn Levy, the movie stars Ryan, Reynolds, Taika Waititi, Jodie Comer and Joe Kerry.

Streaming On: Disney Plus Hotstar

#3 Don’t Look Up

Two amateur astronomers find an approaching comet and go an giant media tour to warn humanity of an impending apocalypse. Directed by Adam McKay, the movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi And Chris Evans.

Streaming On: Netflix

#4 The Suicide Squad

A ragtag group of supervillains is assembled by Amanda Waller to take down an alien threat in an Central American country. Directed by James Gunn, the movie boasts of an ensemble cast consisting of Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman, John Cena, Margot Robbie,J ai Courtney, David Dastmalchian, Slyvester Stallone and Pete Davidson is one of the top hollywood movies 2021.

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video.

#5 Godzilla vs Kong

The film that Kaiju (Monster in Japanese) fans were eagerly waiting since 2020 finally released in 2021. The film pits Godzilla and King Kong against each other. The film directed by Adam Wingard stars Alexander Skarsgaard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and Kyle Chandler.

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

#6 Wrath of Man

The actor director duo of Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham reunite after many years for this action packed film. Directed by Guy Ritchie the film’s cast consist of Jason Statham, Josh Hartnett, Eddie Marsan, Scott Eastwood and Jeffrey Donovan.

Streaming On: Lionsgate Play