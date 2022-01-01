Addressing the media at Rajamahendravaram on Friday, BJP State President, Somu Veerraju, said that the King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam must be renamed. He also demanded the renaming of the Jinnah Tower in Guntur. Speaking on behalf of the party, Mr. Veerraju said that if these were not renamed soon, the BJP will lead an agitated protest on this matter.

King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam is synonymous with the history of the City of Destiny. It is one of the few modern institutions in Vizag offering almost two hundred years of continuous service. It consists of a majestic symmetrical three-storied building, constructed using dressed-stone masonry, with a four-storied clock tower in the centre. KGH Visakhapatnam started as a humble Army-dispensary in 1845 during the British regime. Today it stands as one of the biggest public hospitals in Coastal Andhra.

King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam has been the health epicentre during the COVID-19 pandemic. Right from being blood sample diagnosis, to inpatient treatment and up to vaccination implementation, the hospital has been the harbinger during this crisis. Apart from this, it has always stood as the pillar of healthcare in Visakhapatnam.

Recalling that the name is related to a late British monarch, Mr. Veerraju suggests renaming KGH in Visakhapatnam after the freedom fighter Tenneti Viswanatham. Another option is Sardar Gouthu Lachanna, a notable BC leader of yore. He also added that Andhra Pradesh’s first engineer Veenam Veeranna’s statue should be erected at Sir Arthur Cotton’s Barrage; as the former had a large contribution in constructing the anicut.