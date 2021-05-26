Acknowledging the efforts being put by the medical staff during Covid-19, AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated the medical staff of King George Hospital in Vizag and interacted with them, along with the district collectors, via a video conference on Wednesday.

CM Jagan appreciated the doctors, nurses, paramedics for rendering their services during Covid-19. He asked the private hospitals to provide Covid-19 services, as per the Covid norms and regulations given by the government. The CM also mentioned that registering cases and imposing fines should be the last resort in upholding the law.

During the conference, staff nurse Vijay Lakshmi at KGH interacted with the AP CM and narrated the services that she and the other nurses at KGH have been rendering to the patients from Vizag. She informed him that they are currently providing medical services to around 500 Covid-19 patients and allocating beds within 15-20 minutes timespan from the moment the patient visits the hospital for admission.

“To help them feel comfortable and stress-free while being at the hospital, we are interacting with the patients, keeping their surroundings hygienic, and making them feel confident. Also, the food is being supplied to the patients by AP Tourism,” said Vijay Lakshmi.

Also, patients during treatment are being told to be aware of the use of oxygen without wasting it. During this pandemic, KGH has conducted deliveries to 300 pregnant women, among which 19 were Covid-19 patients.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, in response, requested all the medical staff to bring any issue that arises to his notice and promised immediate action to resolve the issue immediately.

Vizag, on Wednesday, reported 1,800 positive Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 1,31,984. The total number of recovered cases in Vizag to date is 1,12,555.