Last updated 1 hour ago

On Thursday, Visakhapatnam District Collector, V Vinay Chand IAS, held a meeting with the District Joint Collector P Arun Babu and Andhra Medical College Principal, PV Sudhakar, at the AMC Principal Chamber. He has ordered to set up 60 additional beds for Covid-19 patients in KGH, Visakhapatnam.

The Collector told the health officials not to delay the admission of the Covid patients, especially the critical ones, who report to King George Hospital (KGH) for treatment. “No Covid-19 patient should wait outside the hospital for getting an admission at KGH”, the Collector told.

Mr. Vinay Chand discussed the current strength of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff on Covid treatment, across three shifts that have been scheduled. Medical Superintendent Mythili requested the Collector for medical staff, specialist doctors, nurses, anesthetists, ECG technicians, and X-ray machines at KGH.

Presently, KGH has 100 ICU beds, 340 general beds. The hospital is equipped with 200 ventilators. The additional beds, and other equipment, would help to meet the rising demand in Visakhapatnam.

In the meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy chaired a meeting at Amaravathi where he instructed the officers to increase the number of beds in Covid-19 hospitals, putting 3000 beds in Covid care centres in each district and ensure that no shortage occurs. He also ordered to hire staff wherever there is a need and set up Oxygen production plants. Oxygen tankers should be set up at hospitals.

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has told the officials to provide treatment for mildly affected patients at Covid Centres, and severe Covid patients at the hospitals, so as to avoid bed scarcity.

As the number of people, who are waiting for beds outside the hospitals, is rising, this announcement about additional beds at KGH by the Visakhapatnam District Collector can be some relief to those patients and will hopefully result in a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases.