A day after a PG student of the Forensic Department, Andhra Medical College was attacked by attendants of the deceased for conducting a post-mortem, Vizag police has arrested the eight members involved in the attack.

It may be recalled that on Tuesday, a second-year PG student working at KGH who came out after conducting a post-mortem on a dead body was attacked by the deceased’s attendants with blades and sharp objects. Reacting to the incident, all the PG students of Andhra Medical College had staged a protest, demanding the police to immediately arrest the culprits, otherwise, they would boycott duties on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 at 2 PM at Mortuary Hall, KGH, Visakhapatnam and was reported to the police at 5 PM by the victim, 29-year-old Dr. C Sridatha Prasad Reddy. A case of Assault on a Public Servant cum Attempt to Murder, causing bleeding injuries and damaging Government Property was registered by Vizag Police. By Wednesday afternoon, Vizag police arrested all the members involved in the attack.

Speaking to the media, Harbour ACP Sirisha said, “We have arrested a total of eight members involved in the attack. Soon after a complaint had been raised by the KGH officials, we took action, arresting the culprits.” It is learned that the eight accused attacked the PG student for conducting a post-mortem on their friend. The Harbour ACP said that it is unfortunate that doctors are being attacked during Covid time when they are putting all their efforts to save patients. The 8 members who attacked Dr. Reddy have been identified as Erla Vinay Kumar, Alapana Lokesh, Alapana Rajesh, Ella Bhaskar, Kilaparthi Ramesh, Lalam Lokeswara Rao, Nadupuru Naveen and Dunga Bhaskar, who all belong from Visakhapatnam and are said to have a criminal background.

According to the police, 21-year-old T Syam had a suspicious death two days back. After an incident was reported to the police, it was found out that his mother and sister had allegedly killed him. The police had sent the dead body to KGH Mortuary for postmortem. Syam’s friends, who were against the post-mortem, attacked the PG student after the post-mortem.

Cases were booked under Section 307,332, 353,324, 323r/34 AP Medical Service Institute Act.