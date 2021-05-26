Cyclone Yaas has crossed Visakhapatnam and is heading towards North Odisha and West Bengal. In the meanwhile, the city of Visakhapatnam has been struck by a heat wave that has seen the temperatures soar easily above 40 degrees Celsius. The city broke a decades-old temperature record by breaching the 42 degrees barrier.

According to IMD Amaravathi Director S Stella, day temperatures in Visakhapatnam are likely to continue rising and the heat wave is expected to continue for the next 3-4 days. 30 May onwards, the temperatures might recede by 1-2 degrees Celsius.

Elsewhere, the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Yaas crossed the north Odisha coast about 20 km south of Balasore during 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM today, 26 May 2021 with an estimated wind speed of 130-140 kmph, gusting to 155 kmph. It then moved northwestwards and lay centered at 7:30 PM 26 May 2021 over north coastal Odisha, about 75 km west-northwest of Balasore, weakening gradually into a Severe Cyclonic Storm and then into a Cyclonic Storm. It is expected to turn into a deep depression over the next 3-4 hours. Light and moderate rainfall is expected to continue for the next few days over the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal and hence, fishermen in these states have been advised to not venture into the sea.

THE CS ‘YAAS’ LAY CENTRED AT 1830 HRS IST OF THE TODAY OVER NORTH ODISHA ABOUT 60 KM WESTNORTHWEST OF BALASORE AND 35 KM WEST OF BARIPADA, LIKELY TO MOVE FURTHER NORTHWESTWARDS AND WEAKEN GRADUALLY INTO A DEEP DPRESSION DURING NEXT 3 HOURS. pic.twitter.com/yEB6UNR105 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 26, 2021

In other news, due to Cyclone Yaas, a tornado was seen forming in the Hooghly district in West Bengal, videos of which have gone viral on social media.

A tornado hit Bengal’s Hooghly district ahead of #CycloneYaas. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that two people died after being electrocuted due to the storm More here: https://t.co/9QlasGIobT pic.twitter.com/NEBZydCOtZ — NDTV (@ndtv) May 25, 2021

Citizens of Visakhapatnam have been advised to stay within their homes and keep themselves hydrated during this heat wave.