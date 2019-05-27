Visakhapatnam-based school rides the wave of global standards of education

The Oakridge International School rides the wave of global standards of education in Visakhapatnam and the rest of Andhra Pradesh.

The beginning

Oakridge had a clear plan of action before starting operations in 2001: addressing the unmet educational needs of those returning from other countries and those desiring international curricula. Vikas Group, the parent company from Visakhapatnam, chose Hyderabad to begin this venture and brought on board Shomie Das, the renowned Indian educationalist and proponent of the IB system of education. Holistic education, air-conditioned smart classrooms, focus on sports, and the right faculty ushered in the much-needed international standards. The school soon expanded, and today has its presence in the four cities of Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, and Mohali as well.

Infrastructure.

The most striking visible aspect of the school is its infrastructure. Large green campus away from the humdrum of the city, state of the art laboratories, a well-stocked library, air-conditioned buses, and a spacious boarding facility are few of its offerings. Swimming pool, amphitheater, cricket practice nets, football ground, basketball and Lawn Tennis court add to the mix.

The education

Offering Cambridge Primary for grade 1 to 5, both CBSE and Cambridge International (IGCSE) are offered in Secondary till the grade 10. Students can then opt for CBSE till grade 12. The recent authorization of its Visakhapatnam campus for International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme, makes it the first school in the city (and the state) and thus getting the status as the IB World School. Students can from the academic year 2020-21 opt for the coveted IBDP program

Balancing academics along with sports and learning outcome driven activities is the cornerstone of their style of education that aims to provide all-round development. Teachers for extracurricular activities and 12 sports coaches seamlessly dovetails extra and co-curricular activities curriculum with the academics.

It is also the only SAT and AP Exam Centre in Visakhapatnam. An in-school Career Counsellor, provides end-to-end guidance and counselling on the application processes to help prepare students vying for Indian and International Universities. Biju Baby, Principal of the school, shares that, “Oakridge is committed to developing the profile of individual students and providing ample opportunities to enhance their life skills and exposure to real-life situations”. In fact, every year Oakridgers carry out beach cleanups, hold national level conferences such as Ocean Conservation Conference, and even participate in Trinity College London Music Grading Exam where in this inaugural year 48% of the students’ secured distinction.

Excursions, industrial tours, campaigns for a cause, and interactions with industry, academics, and sports superstars complement the classroom learnings. For those relocating to India from other countries, this school offers an international environment, making the transition smoother.

Future plans

A paradigm shift in education has taken place, and this is one of the few schools riding the wave of change. It has earned various accolades over time, with Fortune calling it one of the “Future 50 schools shaping success” in 2017 and Education World awarding ‘No. 1 International Day cum Boarding School in AP’ three years in a row since 2015. A well-researched relevant curriculum that inculcates children with skill-sets, the Oakridge International School has the future as its focus. With the school acquired by Nord Anglia Education in February 2019, Oakridge is now part of a group that owns 61 schools in 28 countries and is growing. However, the value-delivery it started with, remains the same – to create confident and responsible leaders with a global outlook.