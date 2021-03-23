The trailer of Thalaivi, a movie based on the late actress and political leader Jayalalithaa, was released on Tuesday. The movie is said to portray the life journey of the late ex-Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Kangana Ranaut, celebrating her 34th birthday on 23 March 2021, will be seen playing the protagonist’s role. Quoting the trailer, “the name you know, the life story you don’t,” Thalaivi is expected to show the ups and downs of Jayalalithaa’s career as an actress and politician.

The film also stars Arvind Swami as MG Ramachandran (MGR), whom Jayalalithaa considered as her mentor. The cast also includes Prakash Raj as M Karunanidhi, Bhagyashree as Jayalalithaa’s mother, Sandhya, and Jisshu Sengupta as Sobhan Babu. Thalaivi is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh. The movie is directed by AL Vijay and was penned by KV Vijayendra Prasad. Watch the trailer here:

Kangana Ranaut, who delivered movies like Panga and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, took to Twitter to share the trailer of her latest film. To play the role of Jayalalithaa, Kangana had to gain over 20 kgs. The actress shared her transformation journey on Twitter a day before the trailer launch.

One day to go for the trailer launch of #Thalaivi

Gaining 20 kgs and loosing it all back within a span of few months wasn’t the only challenge that I faced while filming this Epic Biopic, wait is getting over just in few hours Jaya will be your forever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yeLDPfCdFQ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 22, 2021

Here are a few reactions to the trailer of Thalaivi:

