Given upcoming safety-related works for the insertion of Limited Height Subways in the Dantewara-Kamlur section of the KK line in the Waltair Division, there will be modifications to the operation of certain trains from Kirandul to Visakhapatnam. The following trains are set to undergo short termination and short origination during the specified dates.

18514 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Night Express

The train leaving Visakhapatnam on January 10, 2024, and January 11, 2024, will be short terminated at Jagdalpur.

18513 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Night Express

In the return direction, the train will commence its journey from Jagdalpur to Visakhapatnam on January 11, 2024, and January 12, 2024, instead of Kirandul.

08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Express

The train departing from Visakhapatnam on January 10, 2024, and January 11, 2024, will experience short termination at Jagdalpur.

08552 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Express

Similarly, in the return direction, the train will initiate its journey from Jagdalpur to Visakhapatnam on January 11, 2024, and January 12, 2024, instead of Kirandul.

Passengers are urged to take note of these changes in Dantewara-Kamlur trains and plan their travel accordingly. The modifications are essential for ensuring safety in the Dantewara-Kamlur section, and cooperation from passengers is appreciated during this period. For further details or assistance on Visakhapatnam Kirandul trains, passengers can contact the respective railway authorities.

