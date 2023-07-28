Helpline numbers and helpdesks have been set up to provide information to the people about railway movement in the wake of incessant rain for the past couple of days across Andhra Pradesh. According to the railway authorities, the helpdesks have been opened at Gudur, Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Samarlakota, Eluru and Rajamahendravaram.

Besides, an emergency helpline facility has been provided with numbers 0866-2576924 (Vijayawada) and 7815909300 (Gudur) for contact about railway movement in Andhra Pradesh amid heavy rain. Meanwhile, the South Central Railway has either cancelled or diverted several trains as rain wreaked havoc in parts of Andhra Pradesh. As many as seven trains have been cancelled between Hasanparti and Kazipet, as rainwater overflowed on the track. The trains will be restored only after 3 August 2023.

The travellers between Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, and vice versa, have been advised to take a different route as vehicular traffic is not allowed on the regular route. This comes as an after-effect of Munneru being in spate at Keesars village in the NTR district. The travellers between the two places have been advised to travel via Rajamahendravaram, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattennapalli, Piduguralla, Dachepalli, Miryalaguda, and Narketpalli.

The NTR district police, in a statement, appealed to the public to make a note of the change in route. For further information, people can contact the police control room at +91 7328909090.

