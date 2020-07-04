Two days after Telugu TV soap actress Navya Swamy tested positive for COVID-19, her co-star Ravi Krishna took to his official Instagram account to reveal that he too, has contracted the virus. The soap actor and Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 contestant revealed that he has been under home isolation for the past three days after his test results were out. Ravi Krishna stated that he didn’t want to worry about where he contracted the virus from and revealed that he has no symptoms of COVID-19. While urging people to not stigmatise and discriminate against whoever has been affected by COVID-19, actor Ravi Krishna urged all his fans and followers to stay away from negativity during the pandemic.

He further asked people who came in contact with him over the last few weeks to stay in isolation, keep a track of their health and get tested if necessary. The actor stated that maintaining good mental health away from negativity would help one heal faster.

Ravi Krishna plays the protagonist in the Telugu TV show ‘Aame Katha’. Two days ago, his co-star on the show, Navya Swamy, also took to her social media to reveal that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Both the actors gave out a message to stay away from negativity and not believe rumours during the pandemic. Actress Navya also stated that whoever tests positive for COVID-19 need not feel ashamed or guilty.

Telugu TV actor Ravi Krishna rose to fame for his work in TV serial ‘Mogilirekulu’ and later went on to work in popular shows like That is Mahalakshmi, Varudhini Parinayam and Bava Maradallu. He was also among the popular contestants in the third season of Telugu Bigg Boss. The actor though couldn’t make it to the finale and was voted out during the business end of the show.