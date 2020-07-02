Telugu TV soap actress Navya Swamy took to her social media on Wednesday to confirm news about her testing positive for COVID-19. The actress known for her lead roles in Telugu serials like Aame Katha and Naa Peru Meenakshi put all rumours to rest with her latest video post on Instagram. In the video, the actress stated that she is currently under medication for the virus. She further asked all her friends and associates to isolate themselves if they met her in the recent times. The actress revealed that she herself is in complete self-isolation and is currently taking all measures to ensure she beats COVID-19.

Sharing an important message, actress Navya Swamy asked people to stop believing rumours and stay away from negativity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Advising her close aides to test themselves for COVID in case of any symptoms, the actress stated that there is no need to panic or feel ashamed if one tests positive for the virus. She advised people affected to stay strong in order to beat the rapidly spreading virus.

Giving an update on the status of her health, the actress said that she is absolutely fine. Navya said she has been in isolation ever since she tested positive for COVID-19. The actress also revealed that she is on medication, taking adequate supplements and nutritious food to build immunity and beat COVID. “Prevention is better than cure. But even the worst cases if you test positive, there is nothing to be worried about. Stay strong. All that you have to do is isolate yourself and stay away from people till that virus dies in you. That’s the only way we are going to break the chain.,” stated Navya.

Actress Navya, known for her lead roles in Telugu daily serials also acted in multiple Tamil and Kannada soaps. The actress started off her career in the media as a TV anchor for a show on Zee Kannada.