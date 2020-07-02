Given the spurt in the number of coronavirus cases across the nation, reopening of theatres still seems like a faraway dream. Ever since the theatres were shut down, more people have become inclined towards consuming content, streaming on OTT Platforms. During times like these, digital platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, Zee5, and others are lapping up to the occasion. As we enter the second half of the year, here’s the list of upcoming Indian releases that will be streaming online on Amazon Prime, Netflix, and other OTTs from this July.

7 Indian releases on Amazon Prime, Netflix, Aha and other OTTs in July:

#1 Sufiyum Sujatayum

Marking Aditi Rao Hydari’s return to Malayalam cinema after 14-long years, this movie tells the story of Sujata, a mute girl. She loves her neighbour but her father gets her married off to a well-do-to NRI, in Dubai. Ten years later, her husband brings her back to the village, which forms the crux of this musical romance. All set to release on 3 July, this film became the first-ever Malayalam movie to release through OTT.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

Release date: 3 July

#2 Bhanumati Ramakrishna

Featuring Naveen Chandra and Salony Luthra, this romantic drama is being billed by its makers as a coming of age story of an unlikely couple that finds love in their 30s. While the trailer has already caught our attention, the movie, set to release on Aha, is expected to be a winner as well.

Where to Watch: Aha

Release date: 3 July

#3 Penalty

This sports drama follows the story of an aspiring national football player in Lucknow, who faces discrimination for being a Manipuri. The film revolves around his obstacles, personal journey and achievements in a true-to-life fashion. The movie features Kay Kay Menon in the lead along with Manjot Singh, Shashank Arora, and Lukram Smil.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release date: 5 July

#4 Breathe: Into The Shadows

The second season of Amazon Prime Video’s original series, Breathe, stars Abhishek Bachchan, as a psychiatrist who is searching for his missing daughter Siya. Nithya Menen plays his wife and Amit Sadh reprises his role of senior inspector Kabir Sawant. Written by Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed and Mayank Sharma, the psychological crime thriller will release on July 10.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

Release date: 10 July

#5 Law

Helmed by Raghu Samarth, this Kannada women-centric film marks the debut of actor Ragini Chandran. It also stars Siri Prahlad and veteran actor Mukhyamantri Chandru. Puneeth Rajkumar’s home production banner, PRK productions has bankrolled the movie.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

Release date: 17 July

#6 French Biryani

Following the Kannada movie, Law’s OTT release, French Biryani, under the same production house, PRK productions, is all set to light up Amazon Prime. Directed by Pannaga Bharana, the movie covers the three-day journey of a French expatriate and an auto driver in Shivaji Nagar.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

Release date: 24 July

#7 Dil Bechara

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in the leads, Dil Bechara is a remake of John Green’s famous novel, The Fault in Our Stars. The movie marks actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last outing before his unfortunate demise. Commemorating the actor and his love for cinema, the OTT platform, Disney+Hotstar announced that the movie will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers from 24 July.

Where to Watch: Disney+Hotstar

Release date: 24 July