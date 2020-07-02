A brief midweek dip in the number of COVID-19 cases seemed to offer a respite to Andhra Pradesh. However, the relief appears to be a short-lived one as Thursday has seen the numbers spike once again in the state. As per the bulletin released by the Depart of Health today, Andhra Pradesh has recorded as many as 845 new COVID-19 cases in a single day to take the overall count in the state over 16,000. The figures mark the state’s highest single-day spike recorded yet.

Out of the newly reported COVID-19 cases, 812 belong to Andhra Pradesh. 29 have been reported among those who have returned from other states while 4 patients are foreign returnees. While Anantapur, with 134 cases, accounted for the most number of patients in 24 hours, East Godavari (122), Guntur (104), and Kadapa (101) also witnessed numbers in three digits. The COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh stood at 16,097, as on Thursday morning.

Andhra Pradesh conducted 14,285 tests between Wednesday and Thursday. 281 individuals were discharged in the said period as the total discharges in the state grew to 7313. On the other hand, 8586 cases are marked active. The COVID-19 toll in Andhra Pradesh increased to 198 with Srikakulam, Guntur, Anantapur, Krishna and Kurnool reporting a death each.

Earlier in the day, the Department of Health offered a clarification in the difference being observed in the COVID-19 positive cases being reported in state and district bulletins. Elaborating on the same, the state’s official handle for COVID-19 tweeted, “The difference in #COVID positives number announced in state bulletin & district is because State only announces new positive cases. In districts, there are also test results of people who are undergoing treatment that is tested again as per ICMR guidelines.”

“Before confirming a death as COVID death it will be audited by Dept. of DME as per the guidelines. Considering the safety aspect it will be considered presumptive until the confirmation by the audit team,” it further noted.