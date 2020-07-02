Telugu Filmmaker Tharun Bhascker Dhassyam on Wednesday filed a complaint with the Cyberabad Cyber Crime Police as he was subjected to online trolling due to a social media post. In his complaint, the filmmaker stated that his unassuming post was distorted by online trolls, leading to abusive commentary and trolling against him and his team.

In the official complaint, Tharun Bhascker stated that a social media post that he put up stating views on films in general had been distorted out of proportion, leading his team and himself to be trolled incessantly. The filmmaker named two specific Twitter Handles, whose information was submitted to the Cyber Crime Assistant Commissioner of Police S Harinath.

It has been revealed that Tharun and his team made phone calls to the two online trolls prior to the police complaint. Tharun stated that one of the online trolls gave his number voluntarily to a Line Producer working in the team. The complaint stated that both trolls were spoken to politely, and educated about how online trolling can affect an individual mentally. They were also advised to refrain from using abusive language and personal remarks online. However, the filmmaker stated that these phone calls were modified to look like warning calls, following which, the official phone call recordings were submitted to the Cyber Crime Department.

The filmmaker in the official complaint stated that further personal remarks, false allegations, threats, phone calls or defamation will be taken seriously by his team henceforth.

Telugu Filmmaker Tharun Bhasker Dhassyam is known for his two hit feature films Pelli Choopulu and Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi. He made his acting debut in 2019 with indie feature film Meeku Matrame Chepta produced by actor Vijay Deverakonda. The National Award Winning director is currently working on a web series to be released on an OTT giant.