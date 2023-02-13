Radio was presumably the first introduction to technology for many of us and had a fair share in our childhood memories. In a time when first-gen television sets were considered luxury products, a group of men huddling around a portable radio, religiously listening to cricket commentary, was a ritual in every corner of yesteryear’s India. With the advent of social media, keeping track of the happenings around the globe has become rather effortless, leading to the prominence of radios heading downhill ever since. On the contrary, Radio Mirchi RJ Prem Prasad, famously known by many in Vizag, Vijayawada, and Rajahmundry as Mayagadu Prem, expressed that radios have their part to play even in the era of Instagram and WhatsApp.

Interacting with Yo! Vizag on the occasion of World Radio Day, observed every year on 13 February, the RJ, with 13 years of industry experience, remarks that social media has indeed bolstered the reach of radio content. “Social media platforms have, in fact, allowed us to think beyond our recording rooms and curate visual content as well”, says RJ Prem. Mayagadu Prem befittingly stated that radio remains the fastest medium to deliver traffic updates, hot happenings, and much more to any corner. He proudly says that radio is a medium that operates like clockwork, regardless of the number of listeners.

Highlighting the attention radio shows get in the modern day, Prem shared a couple of instances that testify to his statements. He dearly reminisced about one such incident close to his heart, where one of his frequent listeners sent him medicines to his workplace while he was suffering from a fever. On a humorous note, Prem also recollected the times when his listeners often communicated their apologies, wishes, and greetings to their loved ones through his shows.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rj_Prem (@mirchi_rj_mayagadu_prem)

Apart from featuring on the 5 pm to 9 pm show on Radio Mirchi daily, the RJ explores every street in the city and brings many lesser-known food spots and hidden gems in Vizag to the limelight. His Instagram handle of over ten thousand followers has many such interesting stories, including titbits from celebrity interviews, for his followers. Foraying into this field in 2010 as a graduate with a talent for accurately mimicking many celebrities, Prem is a witness to the drastic shift in the media and mass communication scene as one of the first radio jockeys in Vizag.

In his 13-year-old journey with Radio Mirchi, RJ Mayagadu Prem has gained immense fandom for his quirky style of delivering regular insights about Vizag, especially traffic updates. He is adored by many for playfully passing on his knowledge over lesser-known shortcuts in the city, and his expertise over the routes is a saviour during peak timings on the roads. Thanking his listeners on the occasion of World Radio Day, he gratefully expressed that they have paved his way to success. On a closing note, he appealed to all the listeners to continue lending their invaluable support and pledged to entertain them at every step.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more interesting stories.