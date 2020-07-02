Vizag has been witnessing a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases over the past few days. On Thursday evening, the coronavirus tally crossed the 1000 as Vizag district registered the biggest single-day spike with 79 new cases. As per the update received this evening, out of the total 1,055 coronavirus cases reported in Vizag, 646 are active. 402 individuals have been discharged after testing negative (including 31 discharges today). Vizag recorded two more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours as the toll increased to 7.

The evening update further stated that the very active clusters and active clusters in the district increased to 92 each. 52 clusters have been marked dormant and 28 have been denotified so far. Out of the total coronavirus cases reported so far, the past 6 days alone saw 391 cases come to light in Vizag. It is to be noted that June saw as many as 787 coronavirus cases being reported in Vizag.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 cases count has witnessed a spike on Thursday, after marking a brief midweek dip in the number of COVID-19 cases. As per the bulletin released by the Depart of Health today, Andhra Pradesh has recorded as many as 845 new COVID-19 cases in a single day to take the overall count in the state over 16,000. The figures mark the state’s highest single-day spike recorded yet.

Out of the newly reported COVID-19 cases, 812 belong to Andhra Pradesh. 29 have been reported among those who have returned from other states while 4 patients are foreign returnees. While Anantapur, with 134 cases, accounted for the most number of patients in 24 hours, East Godavari (122), Guntur (104), and Kadapa (101) also witnessed numbers in three digits. The COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh stood at 16,097, as on Thursday morning.

Earlier in the day, the Department of Health offered a clarification in the difference being observed in the COVID-19 positive cases being reported in state and district bulletins. Elaborating on the same, the state’s official handle for COVID-19 tweeted, “The difference in #COVID positives number announced in state bulletin & district is because State only announces new positive cases. In districts, there are also test results of people who are undergoing treatment that is tested again as per ICMR guidelines.”