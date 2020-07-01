Vizag, on Tuesday, saw the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district climb to 900-a figure that seemed a distant possibility when the pandemic first gripped the region. On 31 May, the district’s tally touched 113, with the month contributing the lion share-89 cases. However, with the unlock phase came a spurt in cases in the following month. Replicating the trend observed nationwide, June proved to be a bad month for Vizag in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases reported. As the COVID-19 graph in Vizag took on a sharp curve, the month saw as many as 787 individuals get infected by the disease while four succumbed to it.

The past 4 days alone have recorded 236 cases with Tuesday record the biggest single day spike as 76 individuals tested positive. From the easing of travel restrictions to the unlocking to the public’s negligence in following-precautions several reasons are likely to have caused the pronounced spike in cases in the past month. Clusters like Appughar, Jalaripeta, Anakapalle, and Dandu Bazar took turns as the major hotspots in Vizag calling the authorities to tighten the safety measures in order to contain any possible spread of the infection. The first of June registered 66 COVID-19 cases while the following week saw the numbers go up by 104. The third week saw 160 new cases before the final quarter closed in with 457 more.

Vizag COVID-19 graph for June:

Until 30 June, 77,361 samples were tested for COVID-19 in Vizag district. While 75,645 turned negative, 350 people were placed under isolation as of last evening.

With the spike in cases, the district authorities in Vizag have been adopting measures in a bid to contain the spread. Conducting door-to-door surveys, disinfecting containment zones, tracing contacts of the patients, and intensifying testing have been among the measures being taken from time-to-time to flatten the curve.

As Vizag braces to witness a further increase in COVID-19 cases, experts reiterate the importance of following safety precautions to minimise the risk of contracting the virus. Time and again, the citizens have been advised to venture out of homes only for essential purposes and not let their guard down, in what seems to be a long battle.