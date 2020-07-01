The coronavirus cases tally in Visakhapatnam is inching towards the 1000-mark as 76 individuals tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours. As per the update received this evening, out of the total 976 coronavirus cases reported in Vizag so far, 600 are active. While 371 patients have been discharged after testing negative (including 4 discharges today), 5 deaths have been reported in the district so far.

The evening update further stated that 18 new containment clusters have been identified across Vizag today in wake of the new coronavirus cases. Vikalangula Colony, Haripriya Heaven (KRM Colony), Nakkavanipalem, Simhadripuram (HB Colony), Seethammapeta, Dallivari Veedhi, Lawson’s Bay Colony, Sai Nagar (Marripalem), Ashok Nagar (Kancharapalem), Sanjevayya Colony (Kancharapalem), Govindamma Colony (Chodavaram), Vambay Colony (Madhurawada), Chintakayala Vari Veedhi, Prakasa Rao Peta (SBI Colony), Nerellakoneru, Mantavari Veedhi, Prasad Gardens, and Turuvolu have been demarcated as the new clusters. While the very active clusters in the district stood at 78, active clusters increased to 89. 51 clusters have been marked dormant and 28 have been denotified so far.

Following the unlock phase in Visakhapatnam district, June alone saw as many as 787 individuals getting infected by the disease while four succumbed to it. The past 5 days alone have recorded 312 cases with two consecutive days, Tuesday and Wednesday registering the biggest single-day spikes as 76 individuals tested positive. From the easing of travel restrictions to the unlocking to the public’s negligence in following-precautions several reasons are likely to have caused the pronounced spike in cases in the past few weeks.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh rose to 15,252 as 657 individuals tested positive for the virus across the state in a single day. According to the update released by the state’s Health Department on Wednesday afternoon, 611 of the newly reported coronavirus cases are from Andhra Pradesh, while 39 are those who returned from other states, and 7 are foreign returnees. The death toll increased to 193 as Kurnool and Krishna reported 3 deaths each.