The total number of coronavirus cases in Visakhapatnam has touched the 900-mark with 76 new cases being reported today. While 58 cases were witnessed yesterday, Tuesday has seen the district record its sharpest single-day spike yet in terms of the number of cases reported. Of the total 900 coronavirus cases reported in Visakhapatnam so far, 528 are active. While 367 patients have been discharged after testing negative (including 37 discharges today), 5 deaths have been reported in the district so far.

24 new containment clusters have been identified across Visakhapatnam today in wake of the new coronavirus cases. Facor Layout, Chinnammavari Veedhi, Ramnagar Marthanda, Dungalavanipalem, MVP Colony, Netaji Street, DMK Residency, New Resapuvanipalem, New Venkoji Palem, Mangapuram Colony, P&T Colony, Medicharla, Gullepalli, Sriram Nagar Old ITI Junction, Tummadipalem, Akkayyapalem, Sampath Enclave, Madagada, Visalakshi Nagar, Krishna Nagar Banta Colony, Rajaka Veedhi, Gowtham Nagar, Appaalanarasayya Colony, Lakshmidevi Peta, Apsara Colony Arilova have been demarcated as the new clusters. While the very active clusters in the district rose to 84, active clusters increased to 70. 46 clusters have been marked dormant and 28 have been denotified so far.

The COVID-19 tally of Andhra Pradesh climbed to 14,595 as 704 individuals tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours in the state. As per the update by the state’s Health Department on Tuesday afternoon, 648 of the newly reported cases are from the state, while 51 are those who returned from other states, and 5 are foreign returnees. The state recorded 7 deaths (3 in Krishna, 2 in Kurnool, 1 each in Guntur and Anantapur) in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 187.

As the coronavirus cases continue to rise across the state and the country, several experts have warned against letting the guard down in protecting oneself from the deadly infection. With India set to enter the second phase of unlocking from 1 July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the citizens to follow regulations. Stating that the behaviour during Unlock 1 was towards the negligent side, the Prime Minister said that precautions must be taken with the same seriousness as that in the lockdown.